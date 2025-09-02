Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 31.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 385,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

