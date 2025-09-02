Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,077 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,376 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 144,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 674,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,612 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. The trade was a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACIW. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $401.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

