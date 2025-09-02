Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,141 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 18,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.