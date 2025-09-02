Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.71.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -32.09%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

