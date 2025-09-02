Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupe la Francaise grew its stake in CF Industries by 20.3% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 32,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $849,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 198,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CF Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

CF Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Wolfe Research cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

