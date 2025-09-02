Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,586,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,493,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $234,304,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,285,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,058,000 after buying an additional 176,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,393,000 after buying an additional 396,264 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,956,000 after acquiring an additional 192,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $128.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $746,115.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

