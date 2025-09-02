Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 46,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.36.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.6%

PAYC opened at $227.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.35 and a 200-day moving average of $229.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.08 and a 1-year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total value of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,017,794.80. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,590 shares of company stock worth $6,761,837. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

