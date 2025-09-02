Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in Moderna by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 7,306,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,819,000 after purchasing an additional 72,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,883,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,801,000 after purchasing an additional 877,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after buying an additional 160,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,557,000 after buying an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,727,000 after buying an additional 1,996,003 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price target on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

