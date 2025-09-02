Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 140.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Globe Life by 792.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $4,081,363.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,845.05. This trade represents a 48.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $1,374,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,339.06. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,722 shares of company stock worth $11,733,793. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.66.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

