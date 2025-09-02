Comerica Bank Sells 3,041 Shares of Lamb Weston $LW

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,425,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,267,000 after buying an additional 120,279 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $18,474,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,251,000 after buying an additional 265,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

