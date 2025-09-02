Comerica Bank Sells 1,804 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.
Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance
NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.95.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
