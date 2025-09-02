Comerica Bank Sells 1,381 Shares of Griffon Corporation $GFF

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Griffon were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 72.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Griffon by 11,460.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 26.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 153.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of GFF stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. Griffon Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $613.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.95 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFF. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Griffon

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.