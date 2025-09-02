Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 949,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,914 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 48.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,748,000 after buying an additional 181,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,917,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,272,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,188,000 after buying an additional 107,397 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.68 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.75 and a 200-day moving average of $139.25.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

