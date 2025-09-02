Comerica Bank Purchases 145 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 169,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,411 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 195.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stephens raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra set a $225.00 price objective on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $152,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,305.50. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $286,690.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,480.42. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,157 shares of company stock valued at $541,013. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $251.46 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.