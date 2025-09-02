Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Comerica Bank increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,647,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average is $173.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $262.87. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

