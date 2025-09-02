Comerica Bank Increases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

