Comerica Bank Has $2.38 Million Stake in Alcoa $AA

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alcoa by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,803,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,222 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,978,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,549,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,214 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $23,339,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alcoa by 481.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 907,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after buying an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.86%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

