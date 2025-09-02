Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 111.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ambarella by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 452.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 2.08. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $93.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,204.98. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

