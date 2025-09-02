AlphaQuest LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,606,000 after acquiring an additional 326,584 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,760,000 after acquiring an additional 65,531 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,796,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Stock Down 0.0%

Thor Industries stock opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Thor Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.300-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $77.00 price objective on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

Thor Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

