AlphaQuest LLC Buys 2,150 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $83,816.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 590,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,272. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 21,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $165,628.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 155,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,264.08. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 988,357 shares of company stock worth $7,877,396. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

