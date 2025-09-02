22,596 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 262.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $83,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,982.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,092.49. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $442,348 in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NTCT opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.72.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.