Westlake Corp. $WLK Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,784 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 251.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Westlake by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3,005.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. Westlake Corp. has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $151.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.93, a PEG ratio of 379.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Westlake’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

