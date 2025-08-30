Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in MannKind Corporation $MNKD

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.27% of MannKind worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,958,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 855,261 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 158,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MannKind by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in MannKind by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

In other MannKind news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $296,945.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 830,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,201.52. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

MannKind stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.02. MannKind Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

