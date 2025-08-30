Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.26 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $423.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.52. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $242.25 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.05 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $450.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

