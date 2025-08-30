VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,903 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,743,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,304,000 after buying an additional 1,606,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,491,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,096,000 after buying an additional 77,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,345,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,700,000 after buying an additional 135,836 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $320,179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,974,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,750,000 after buying an additional 807,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.28%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

