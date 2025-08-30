UBS Group Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $285.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (up from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE SNOW opened at $238.69 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total value of $249,530.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,168.76. This trade represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. This trade represents a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,909 shares of company stock worth $719,343,881 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,293,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Snowflake by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $898,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

