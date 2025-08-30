Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR $SUZ Shares Sold by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suzano by 38.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50,435 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Suzano by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Suzano by 209.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 210,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Suzano by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 132,516 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Suzano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Suzano Stock Performance

NYSE SUZ opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

