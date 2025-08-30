Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Evercore ISI

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Down 1.0%

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $238.69 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.91.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. This trade represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total transaction of $84,102.07. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,321.84. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,909 shares of company stock worth $719,343,881. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.