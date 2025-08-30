Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) versus Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Head-To-Head Survey

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) and Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Smart Sand and Oceaneering International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 0 0 0 0 0.00 Oceaneering International 0 4 1 0 2.20

Oceaneering International has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.71%. Given Oceaneering International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oceaneering International is more favorable than Smart Sand.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

35.2% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of Smart Sand shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Smart Sand has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oceaneering International has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart Sand and Oceaneering International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $311.37 million 0.27 $2.99 million $0.01 194.00 Oceaneering International $2.66 billion 0.92 $147.47 million $1.98 12.33

Oceaneering International has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand. Oceaneering International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and Oceaneering International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand 0.26% -8.83% -6.20% Oceaneering International 7.31% 22.09% 7.25%

Summary

Oceaneering International beats Smart Sand on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments. The company offers remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair; ROV tooling; and survey services, such as hydrographic survey, positioning services, and autonomous underwater vehicles for geoscience. It also provides distribution and connection systems, including production control umbilicals and field development hardware, pipeline connection, and repair systems to the energy industry; and autonomous mobile robotic technology and entertainment systems to various industries. In addition, the company offers subsea installation and intervention, including riserless light well intervention inspection, maintenance, and repair services; installation and workover control systems, and ROV workover control systems; diving services; project management and engineering; and drill pipe riser services and systems, and wellhead load relief solutions. Further, it provides asset integrity management, software and analytical solutions for the bulk cargo maritime industry, and software, digital, and connectivity solutions for the energy industry, as well as government services and products, including engineering and related manufacturing in defense and space exploration activities to the United States' government agencies and their prime contractors. Oceaneering International, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

