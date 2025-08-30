Raymond James Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.12. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The firm had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

