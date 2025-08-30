Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $12.22 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2,411.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter.

KBE stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

