Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 3,645 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. $OBK

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBK. CWM LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 66,933.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ OBK opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

