Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 31,780 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 96.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,780 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Oshkosh by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Oshkosh by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after acquiring an additional 119,259 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $3,894,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Oshkosh by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $139.19 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $144.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.48%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,935.48. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

