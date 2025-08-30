Quantbot Technologies LP Has $64,000 Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,770,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,769,000 after buying an additional 340,509 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $36,419,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the first quarter valued at $30,648,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 112.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after buying an additional 889,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,287,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after buying an additional 193,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AVPT opened at $16.36 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

In related news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $9,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,157,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,733,614.07. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $541,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,155,443 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,703.21. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 605,000 shares of company stock worth $11,220,400 in the last 90 days. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

