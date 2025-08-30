Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in argenex SE $ARGX

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 4,533.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in argenex were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of argenex during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,013,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of argenex by 53,684.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,200,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of argenex by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of argenex by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of argenex by 1,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of argenex from $720.00 to $774.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities set a $699.00 target price on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of argenex in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $766.50.

argenex Price Performance

ARGX stock opened at $712.20 on Friday. argenex SE has a 1-year low of $510.05 and a 1-year high of $716.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.83.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%.The business had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

