NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Raised by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.02. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

