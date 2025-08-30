Nuveen LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Methode Electronics, Inc. $MEI

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 372,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,817.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of MEI stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $272.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Methode Electronics Cuts Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

