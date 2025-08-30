Northern Trust Corp Has $32.18 Million Stake in Olin Corporation $OLN

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 201,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Olin worth $32,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 844,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 40,342 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Stock Up 3.5%

Olin stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. Olin Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,070.89. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

