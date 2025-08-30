NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,864 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,363,000 after acquiring an additional 597,956 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,096,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $623,383,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $308,107,000 after acquiring an additional 384,362 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,986,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,653,000 after acquiring an additional 220,393 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,014,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $176,931,000 after acquiring an additional 210,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $112.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.19.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,280.90. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $865,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

