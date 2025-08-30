Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Winmark Corporation $WINA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Winmark worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 8.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.89, for a total value of $2,256,287.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,925,016. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Stock Performance

WINA opened at $463.84 on Friday. Winmark Corporation has a one year low of $295.79 and a one year high of $466.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.84.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 98.49% and a net margin of 49.48%.The firm had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Winmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

