Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 487.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $77.51 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.US Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USFD

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.