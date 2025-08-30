Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 28,940 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. $NTGR

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,940 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 35.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Laura Durr sold 4,387 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $124,546.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,225.01. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Graeme Mclindin sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $67,459.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 61,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,083.04. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,909 shares of company stock worth $628,427. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $170.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NETGEAR has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

