Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 20,681 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,149,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $48,893.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,346.01. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 876 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $80,574.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,906.78. This trade represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,976 shares of company stock worth $1,105,067 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of ORA stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $95.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $234.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.26 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

