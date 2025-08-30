Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 19,015 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

HXL opened at $63.21 on Friday. Hexcel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

