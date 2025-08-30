Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 15,158 Shares of California Resources Corporation $CRC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,254,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,752,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $14,456,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,576,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 248,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 235,955 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRC opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. California Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.14%.The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on California Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of California Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

