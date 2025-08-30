Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 39,300 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 134.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 14.4% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth $180,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period.

NVST opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.The firm had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

