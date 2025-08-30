Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,932,000 after acquiring an additional 243,082 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 628,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 106,236 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $264.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,095 shares in the company, valued at $328,769.10. This represents a 48.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $553,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,473.40. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

