Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,343 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in US Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,836,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,806,000 after purchasing an additional 426,288 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 223,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 84,309 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,245,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $56.47 and a 52-week high of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

