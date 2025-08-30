Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Shares in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Andersons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Andersons by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Andersons by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.75. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.70%.Andersons’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

ANDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

