Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 8,559 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,147,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,856 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,131,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,937,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kyndryl by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,092,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,397,000 after buying an additional 249,062 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,071,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kyndryl by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,883,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,126,000 after buying an additional 31,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KD. Wall Street Zen cut Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

